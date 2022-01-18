In the wake of COVID-19 surge in Puducherry, the Eduction Minister A Namassivayam announced that all schools and colleges in the UT will be closed till 31 January 2022.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Puducherry government has decided to allow only 50 per cent of its staff to work in offices.

In line with the Centre's guidelines, the territorial administration has issued an order directing the government offices and departments here to have only 50 per cent of its Group B and Group C staff coming to offices till January 31, Under Secretary to Department of Personnel and Administrative Affairs of Puducherry V Jaishankar said.

He said all Group A officers, under secretaries to the government and heads of departments should attend office with full strength.

A total of 1,160 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Sunday with a test positivity at 43.66 per cent.

As per its official COVID-19 bulletin, one death and 142 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

