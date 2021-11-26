All schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed today and tomorrow due to heavy rains, Minister of Education A Namassivayam said in a statement today, as reported by news agency ANI .

For the last two weeks, the southern states have been witnessing incessant rain and it is likely to continue for the next couple of days. On Thursday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th to 29th November.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall caused massive waterlogging in several parts of Madurai city on Thursday. The district collector has declared a holiday in the schools of Madurai on Friday.

IMD on Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu will witness 'heavy rainfall' on November 23 and 24 and 'extremely heavy rainfall', along with thunderstorms on November 25 and 26. The agency has issued 'orange' alert warning for November 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall are expected over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days, IMD had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.