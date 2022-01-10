OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Puducherry: Schools for class 1 to 9 to remain closed amid rising Covid-19 cases
Listen to this article

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, all the physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 to remain closed in the union territory, the Puducherry government informed on Sunday.

According to the government, the online mode of the study will continue in Puducherry.

Earlier this week, the government imposed additional restrictions with malls and markets allowed to operate with not more than 50 per cent capacity.

As per the Puducherry government order, the intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50 per cent seating.

These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022, as per the official order. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout