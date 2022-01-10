Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Puducherry: Schools for class 1 to 9 to remain closed amid rising Covid-19 cases

Puducherry: Schools for class 1 to 9 to remain closed amid rising Covid-19 cases

The former French colony of Pondicherry, now named Puducherry. (Shutterstock)
1 min read . 07:27 AM IST Livemint

According to the government, the online mode of the study will continue in Puducherry.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, all the physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 to remain closed in the union territory, the Puducherry government informed on Sunday.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, all the physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 to remain closed in the union territory, the Puducherry government informed on Sunday.

According to the government, the online mode of the study will continue in Puducherry.

According to the government, the online mode of the study will continue in Puducherry.

Earlier this week, the government imposed additional restrictions with malls and markets allowed to operate with not more than 50 per cent capacity.

Earlier this week, the government imposed additional restrictions with malls and markets allowed to operate with not more than 50 per cent capacity.

As per the Puducherry government order, the intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50 per cent seating.

As per the Puducherry government order, the intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50 per cent seating.

These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022, as per the official order. 

These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022, as per the official order. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!