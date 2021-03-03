Subscribe
Home >News >India >Puducherry schools start full-day classes
Puducherry schools start full-day classes

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The students from standard I to XII would have classes as per school timings on all six days a week
  • On Wednesday, students were allowed to attend schools after submitting consent letters from their parents.

All schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions re-opened for full-day physical classes on Wednesday after remaining shut for several months in view of the pandemic.

Director of School Education T Rudra Goud said: The students from standard I to XII would have classes as per school timings on all six days (Monday to Saturday) of the week.

On Wednesday, students were allowed to attend schools after submitting consent letters from their parents.

For the last few days, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the schools in and around Puducherry to look at the arrangements for breakfast and lunch schemes.

She partook in the meals in a school in Kaleetherthalkuppam on Tuesday and re-started the breakfast scheme in the Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School and in the Savurirayulu Naicker Government Primary School today.

The school in the region remained closed from March 2020 but, the education department had allowed the students of class X and XII to attend doubt clearing classes since October last year maintaining all Covid-19 guidelines.

The government had allowed the schools to re-start classes from January 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

