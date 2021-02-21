Puducherry: Schools to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9

All private and government schools in the state will remain shut for students of classes 1 to 9 on 22 February due to heavy rainfall, the Puducherry Education Department has said.

In parts of Puducherry, streets were waterlogged today due to continuous rains in the Union Territory since Saturday.

Rainfall and thunderstorm were observed from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday at few places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Puducherry during next 24 hours," said IMD in its daily weather bulletin today.

The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places in Puducherry during the next two days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry on 25 February, the BJP's Puducherry unit has said. PM Modi will address a public meeting at AFT mill Thildal here during his visit, the party's Puducherry president V Saminathan, MLA, said, adding, other programmes were not finalised.

This would be the Prime Minister's second visit to the Union Territory since February 2018 when he participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville International township.

PM Modi's visit comes at a time when the ruling Congress has lost its majority in the territorial assembly following resignations of two ministers and two MLAs and has been asked to prove its majority by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the House on February 22.





