The Puducherry government on Friday said that schools for the students from classes 9-12 will reopen from 1st September. "It has been decided to reopen schools for the students from classes IX-XII for the academic year 2021-2022 from 01.09.2021 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions," PT Rudra Goud, director of school education, said in a circular on Friday.