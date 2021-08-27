Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Puducherry schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from 1 September

Schools to reopen in Puducherry
1 min read . 07:03 PM IST Livemint

  • The government has instructed all heads of schools to carry out the preparatory works before 1st September

The Puducherry government on Friday said that schools for the students from classes 9-12 will reopen from 1st September. "It has been decided to reopen schools for the students from classes IX-XII for the academic year 2021-2022 from 01.09.2021 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions," PT Rudra Goud, director of school education, said in a circular on Friday.

The government has instructed all heads of schools to carry out the preparatory works before 1st September, 2021.

