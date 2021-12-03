PUDUCHERRY : The administration of Union territory of Puducherry on Friday announced that schools are permitted to restart offline classes for standards-1-8 from 6 December, Monday.

Earlier, the government had the allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12. They are set to bring back almost 1,64,161 students to school after Friday's orders.

Director of School Education P. T Rudra Goud said that preparations to ensure that Covid protocol is followed by the educational institutions is underway. He also said that almost ninety per cent of the school staff are vaccinated.

The union territory of Puducherry added 30 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,874, a senior Health Department official said on Friday. The 30 new infections took the overall tally to 1,29,028, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

