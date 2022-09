Nearly 150 cases of fever among children are reported everyday in Puducherry and Karaikal hospitals, said Puducherry Health Director on 18 September.

Speaking to the media, the Health Director said, "For past one week, fever cases in children, reported in Puducherry & Karaikal. We're seeing 150 hospital admissions daily. Fever clinics at all PHCs & major hospitals. Cases have started to come down since yesterday."

Puducherry | For past one week, fever cases in children, reported in Puducherry & Karaikal. We're seeing 150 hospital admissions daily. Fever clinics at all PHCs & major hospitals. Cases have started to come down since yesterday: Health Director, Puducherry pic.twitter.com/UtiTEwBByg — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Earlier on 17 September, the Puducherry government announced that classes will also be closed for LKG and UKG citing the rise in flu-like illness among children. It had already announced closure of schools for students studying from classes 1 to VIII.

ALSO READ: Rise in flu-like fever cases among children: LKG, UKG classes in this state to remain closed

To combat the disease, the Health Department of Puducherry has opened dedicated clinics in all hospitals and primary health centres.

Not only government clinics, but private clinics across Puducherry were also receiving cases of influenza for some days now.

Both Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam in-charge of Education have given their nod to the Education Directorate's decision taken in the wake of the Health Department's recommendation to declare holiday for LKG, UKG and also for classes I to VIII from Saturday till September 25.

A spokesperson of the Education Department had said that all overnment run schools and private institutions have shut the classes as a precautionary measure.

With ANI inputs.