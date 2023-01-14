The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management of the Government of Puducherry has issued a work order to RailTel for the design, development, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) for five years of the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and other related activities for Puducherry Smart City. The work order is expected to cost ₹170.11 crore (including GST) when finished in 10 months.

It is the first smart city project that the Puducherry government has funded and RailTel, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Unit (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, was chosen through a competitive bidding process. For RailTel, the Puducherry order is a crucial step in entering this industry, which is close to our core competencies.

In addition to ICCC, the project's other components include Data Center Disaster Recovery (DC-DR), On Street Parking Management, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Development of an online/mobile platform to assist tourists and visitors, City level application and Smart Dashboard, Smart Kiosks, Smart Poles with CCTV, Wi-Fi, Air Quality Monitoring, Digital Billboard, etc.

With the goal of ensuring that people have access to basic infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment, and a respectable quality of life through the implementation of smart solutions, the Government of India's Smart Cities Mission (SCM) is a tremendously ambitious undertaking, as per Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director - RailTel.

Several cities where the ICCC is in use are becoming cleaner as a result of CCTV surveillance of cleaning efforts. As a result, there are now less instances of littering, peeing in public, tossing trash, burning trash at night, etc. Additionally, the Intelligent Transit Management System has helped cities improve their operational efficiency by reducing operational expenses while improving services.

The technical assistance offered by Smart City Centers also helps to improve the safety of women on the streets, people's environmental awareness, emergency response times, and disaster preparedness.

One of the biggest providers of neutral telecom infrastructure, ICT solutions and services in the nation is RailTel, which has a Pan-India optical fibre network that reaches many urban and rural locations.

(With ANI inputs)