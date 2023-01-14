Puducherry Smart City: RailTel receives ₹170.11-crore contract2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 06:04 AM IST
RailTel is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Unit (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways.
The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management of the Government of Puducherry has issued a work order to RailTel for the design, development, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) for five years of the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and other related activities for Puducherry Smart City. The work order is expected to cost ₹170.11 crore (including GST) when finished in 10 months.