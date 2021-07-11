Puducherry to reopen schools, colleges from 16 July as Covid cases dip

He was speaking to reporters after submitting to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the list of portfolios for allocation to his newly inducted five ministerial colleagues. The Chief Minister said the government took the decision as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.
Over 5 lakh vaccinated in Puducherry
Speaking about the Union Territory's COVID-19 vaccination status, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Vaccination has picked up in Puducherry, we have crossed over 5 lakh vaccinations."
The government aims to vaccinate all eligible people in the Union Territory by August 15.
"People had vaccine hesitancy but now they have overcome it. Puducherry will be totally vaccinated before August 15, as per our plan," she added.