Home >News >India >Puducherry to reopen schools, colleges from 16 July as Covid cases dip

Puducherry to reopen schools, colleges from 16 July as Covid cases dip

Premium
Puducherry Chief Minister said the government took the decision to reopen schools and colleges as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.
1 min read . 05:19 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy said, All colleges will be reopened from July 16. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for ninth to 12th standards alone would resume that day

After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools for classes 9-12 and colleges in Puducherry will open from July 16, the UT government announced on Sunday.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy said, "All colleges will be reopened from July 16. Schools would also reopen partially and classes for ninth to 12th standards alone would resume that day"

He was speaking to reporters after submitting to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the list of portfolios for allocation to his newly inducted five ministerial colleagues. The Chief Minister said the government took the decision as the situation was now improving in the Union Territory.

Over 5 lakh vaccinated in Puducherry

Speaking about the Union Territory's COVID-19 vaccination status, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Vaccination has picked up in Puducherry, we have crossed over 5 lakh vaccinations."

The government aims to vaccinate all eligible people in the Union Territory by August 15.

"People had vaccine hesitancy but now they have overcome it. Puducherry will be totally vaccinated before August 15, as per our plan," she added.

COVID-19 update in Puducherry

`

The union territory of Puducherry added 145 new COVID-19 cases while no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said on Sunday.

This was the first time that no coronavirus related fatality was reported in a single day after more than six months, he said.

The death toll stood at 1,769 as of July 10.

The 145 fresh cases were detected at the end of the examination of 5,821 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday, he added.

