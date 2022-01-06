PUDUCHERRY : The Puducherry administration on Thursday in an official statement announced that liquor shops and restaurants, hotels serving liquor will remain closed on 15 January and 18 January on account of 'Thiruvalluvar Day' and 'Vallalar Jothi Day'.

'Thiruvalluvar Day' is celebrated, named after and honours the poet, Thiruvalluvar, and is a part of the Pongal celebrations.

The 'Vallalar Jothi Day' is celebrated on Thai Poosam, when devotees throng the Sathya Gnana Sabha temple at Vadalur to have "Jothi Darshan".

Puducherry | Liquor shops/restaurants/hotels serving liquor in Puducherry and Karaikal regions shall be closed on January 15 and January 18 on account of 'Thiruvalluvar Day' and 'Vallalar Jothi Day', respectively pic.twitter.com/PdL9w78u9H — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics