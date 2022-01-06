OPEN APP
PUDUCHERRY : The Puducherry administration on Thursday in an official statement announced that liquor shops and restaurants, hotels serving liquor will remain closed on 15 January and 18 January on account of 'Thiruvalluvar Day' and 'Vallalar Jothi Day'.

'Thiruvalluvar Day' is celebrated, named after and honours the poet, Thiruvalluvar, and is a part of the Pongal celebrations.

The 'Vallalar Jothi Day' is celebrated on Thai Poosam, when devotees throng the Sathya Gnana Sabha temple at Vadalur to have "Jothi Darshan".

