Puducherry to shut liquor shops on these dates. Details here

Puducherry to shut liquor shops on these dates. Details here1 min read . 08:17 PM IST
The Puducherry administration announced that liquor shops and restaurants, hotels serving liquor will remain closed on 15 January and 18 January
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Puducherry administration announced that liquor shops and restaurants, hotels serving liquor will remain closed on 15 January and 18 January
PUDUCHERRY : The Puducherry administration on Thursday in an official statement announced that liquor shops and restaurants, hotels serving liquor will remain closed on 15 January and 18 January on account of 'Thiruvalluvar Day' and 'Vallalar Jothi Day'.
PUDUCHERRY : The Puducherry administration on Thursday in an official statement announced that liquor shops and restaurants, hotels serving liquor will remain closed on 15 January and 18 January on account of 'Thiruvalluvar Day' and 'Vallalar Jothi Day'.
'Thiruvalluvar Day' is celebrated, named after and honours the poet, Thiruvalluvar, and is a part of the Pongal celebrations.
'Thiruvalluvar Day' is celebrated, named after and honours the poet, Thiruvalluvar, and is a part of the Pongal celebrations.
The 'Vallalar Jothi Day' is celebrated on Thai Poosam, when devotees throng the Sathya Gnana Sabha temple at Vadalur to have "Jothi Darshan".
The 'Vallalar Jothi Day' is celebrated on Thai Poosam, when devotees throng the Sathya Gnana Sabha temple at Vadalur to have "Jothi Darshan".
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!