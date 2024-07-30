Puja Khedkar applies for anticipatory bail, Delhi Court defers hearing; new ‘special’ public prosecutor appointed

  • An FIR has been filed against Puja Khedkar for allegedly falsifying her identity to fraudulently exceed the permissible number of attempts in the Civil Services Examination.

Updated30 Jul 2024, 03:57 PM IST
The 2023 batch officer Puja Khedkar had sent text messages, thought by her seniors as peremptory, demanding that she be given a separate cabin, better furniture and her own staff.
The 2023 batch officer Puja Khedkar had sent text messages, thought by her seniors as peremptory, demanding that she be given a separate cabin, better furniture and her own staff.

Puja Khedkar case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court postponed the hearing on Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail application on Tuesday, following the prosecution's announcement of the appointment of a new notification of a new special public prosecutor to the case.

The Delhi Patiala House Court has listed the matter for July 31.

An FIR has been filed against Puja Khedkar for allegedly falsifying her identity to fraudulently exceed the permissible number of attempts in the Civil Services Examination.

Delhi Police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar.

Puja Khedkar, a provisional candidate for the Civil Service Examination 2022, is facing criminal prosecution initiated by the UPSC. The commission has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the police authorities as part of its actions against her.

A show cause notice (SCN) has been issued for the cancellation of Puja Khedkar's candidature for the Civil Services Examination 2022 and her debarment from future exams, as per the examination rules.

The UPSC has emphasized its commitment to upholding constitutional obligations, asserting that it rigorously adheres to its mandate and maintains the highest standards of due diligence in all its processes and examinations.

On July 16, Puja Khedkar was relieved from the Maharashtra District Training Programme and recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where her training has been suspended.

Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea was scheduled for a hearing on July 27 before Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala. The court noted that an application under Section 338 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was filed by the complainant, seeking permission to submit objections and assist the Additional Public Prosecutor.

Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer who secured an all-India rank of 821 in the UPSC exams has been accused of misusing her authority.

 

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 03:57 PM IST
