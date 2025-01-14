Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar has challenged the Delhi High Court's order that dismissed her anticipatory bail plea. The matter is expected to be listed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Controversial former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar has moved Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order which refused to grant her anticipatory bail in the UPSC cheating case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khedkar, who is accused of cheating, fraud and and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits, has moved top court seeking anticipatory bail.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma are likely to hear the plea tomorrow (January 15). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 23, 2024, stating that investigation was required to unearth the ‘larger conspiracy’ to manipulate the system and a pre-arrest bail would adversely impact it, the Delhi High Court dismissed Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea.

The court also vacated the interim protection from arrest.

During the hearing, Khedkar's counsel argued she was willing to join and cooperate in the investigation and as all the material was documentary in nature, her custody was not required. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi police counsel, however, claimed that Khedkar's custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the involvement of others in the commission of the offence.

She has refuted all the allegations against her.

Puja Khedkar, a 2003-batch IAS officer, is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allegations — Puja Khedkar is accused of availing facilities to which trainee officers are not entitled while being posted as an assistant collector in Pune.

— She is accused of using a red-blue beacon on the Audi car driven by her, which was registered in the name of a private company.

— She is accused of using fraudulent means to clear exams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— She is also accused of misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and other backward class (OBC) categories.

FIR and inquiry The UPSC earlier initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam allegedly by faking her identity.