Puja Khedkar row: Did IAS officer exceed UPSC attempt limits by changing names? A look at all controversies

With each passing day, trouble for controversial IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar seems to be growing as new relations come to the fore.

Last week, Khedkar was transferred to Washim district in Vidarbha after Pune district collector Suhas Divase requested her transfer to avoid administrative conflicts.

The government has also constituted a single-member committee to probe her claims and allegations made against her.

Initially, Puja refused to comment on the row. However, on Monday she said that she will accept the decision of the committee.

The trainee officer said the Constitution is based on the fact ‘Innocent until proven guilty’, and added, "Proving me guilty by media trial is wrong."

Now a fresh allegations have surfaced for allegedly using different names and age to give the UPSC exam.

Here's a look at the controversies surrounding Puja Khedkar Use of red-blue becon Puja Khedkar, who was posted as an assistant collector in Pune, was availing facilities to which trainee officers are not entitled. The Audi car driven by Puja, which was registered in the name of a private company, used a red-blue beacon. The private car also had a board written with "Maharashtra Government". The photos of the vehicle went viral and brought the officer into the limelight.

Police have said that using beacons on private cars is a violation of traffic rules.

Fake certificates accusations Puja Khedkar, a 2003-batch IAS officer, is accused of using fraudulent means to clear exams. She is accused of misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

The trainee had reportedly submitted several medical certificates to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). One of the certificates was indicating visual impairment, under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) provision.

However, Puja had submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college in 2007.

Dr Arvind Bhore, director of the Kashibai Navale Medical College in Pune told ABP Majha that the medical fitness certificate submitted by Puja had no mention of any disability, whether physical or mental, when she joined our college in 2007.

Misusing office Puja is also accused of misuing her office while being posted in Pune. She allegedly occupied the ante-chamber of Additional Collector Ajay More without permission. She is also accused of removing office furniture and requesting unauthorised facilities. In fact, in the WhatsApp chat she had with the collector's office, she had demanded a cabin and staff even before joining, to ‘plan things accordingly’.

According to reports, her father, Dilip Khedkar, who is former Maharashtra government employee Dilip and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections on the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket, had exerted pressure on the District Collector's office to fulfil his daughter's demands.

Putting pressure on cop In May 2018, Puja Khedkar had allegedly tried to pressure a DCP-rank officer to release a man held in a theft case at Panvel police station. The Navi Mumbai police have reported the incident to the Maharashtra government. However, since it was not confirmed if Khedkar herself had called, even though she had identified herself during the phone call, the accused was not released.

Mother's viral video While Puja is already facing flak, an old video of her mother Manorama Khedkar brandishing a gun while arguing with a farmer over a land dispute also went viral. Whereas, when the police went to their residence in Pune, she also did not let them inside and reportedly also threatened them. Police have launched a man-hunt for her parents.

Did Puja Khedkar appear 11 times? While the probe of allegations made against her is underway, reports said that there have been discrepancies in the name and age of Puja Khedkar as per her Central Administrative Tribuna (CAT) application. A report by Marathi newspaper Sakal has raised questions about whether she appeared for exam excedding limits. As per the rule, candidates from the general category can appear for the exam for a maximum of six times, and those from OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) can appear for nine times. As per the report, till 2020-21, Puja Khedkar gave exam using the name – Puja Diliprao Khedkar. However, in 2021-22, after exceeding all the attempts, she reportedly gave two more attempts using the name ‘Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar’.

According to Times Now, in documents, in 2020, her age was stated as 30. However, in 2023, it was listed as 31.