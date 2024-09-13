Pul Bangash Sikh killings case: This case pertains to the killings of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler denied on Friday charges framed against him in connection with the 1984 Pul Bangash Sikh killings case. He claimed trial instead. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court listed the Tytler's matter for trial and recording of evidence on October 3.

This case pertains to the killings of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984. The court had framed charges against Tytler on August 30, news agency ANI reported.

Tytler was charged with murder and instigating violence in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that saw over the killing of over 6,000 practitioner of the Sikh religion. In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had accused Tytler, a former Union minister, of "inciting, instigating and provoking the mob" which had assembled near the Pul Bangash gurdwara on November 1.

He was granted anticipatory bail in August 2023. The acceptance of bail bond by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi saw protests by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) outside the court premises.

1984 anti-Sikh riots The 1984 anti-Sikh riots had begun as a consequence of the assassination of incumbent Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards – Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated at 9:30 am on October 31, 1984 at her residence in Safdarjung Road, New Delhi. She was killed by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star.

Operation Blue Star was an Indian military action carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, ordered by Indira Gandhi to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple of Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab.

In August 2024, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi had directed the CBI to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case that resulted in the death of three persons.