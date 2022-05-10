A Pulitzer Prize was awarded to the late Danish Siddiqui in the category of Feature Photography. Notably, photojournalist Siddiqui, who was associated with the international news agency Reuters, was killed while covering the war between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city last year. Siddiqui had earlier received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography, as part of the Reuters team, for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.