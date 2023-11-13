Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Oxygen supply continues, efforts underway to rescue trapped workers with steel pipe
ED says that properties worth a total ₹4.34 crore have been provisionally attached under the PMLA and they belong to Abraham and Sanjeevan Kollapallil, a private person allegedly linked to him and an accused in the case
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Monday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹4 crore of former Kerala Congress general secretary K K Abraham and a person linked to him in a loan fraud case in a cooperative bank based in the state.
