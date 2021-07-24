A total of 620 products including medical devices have witnessed a downward revision of prices after the central government capped the trade up to 70% on the Price to Distributor (PTD) level. The maximum downward revision has been reported by the imported brand of the pulse oximeter, showing a reduction of ₹2,95,375 per unit.

The details of price reduction are given in the table below

View Full Image Details of price reduction

In a statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) exercising extraordinary powers in public interest has capped the trade margin for five medical devices. "These are: Pulse Oximeter, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine, Nebulizer, Digital Thermometer, and Glucometer."

The margin was capped up to 70% on Price to Distributor (PTD) level. Pursuant there to, a total of 684 products/brands of these medical devices have been reported as on 23rd July 2021 and 620 products/brands (91%) have reported downward revision of MRP.

The maximum downward revision has been reported by imported brand of Pulse Oximeter, showing reduction of ₹2,95,375 per unit.

The downward revision of MRP has been reported by imported and domestic brands across all the categories. The highest reduction in prices for Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine and Nebulizer has been reported by importers.

The revised MRP effective from 20th July 2021 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement.

The relevant instructions are available on NPPA’s website (www.nppa.gov.in). In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers / importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details.

Pulse oximeter was in huge demand during the second wave of Covid, when daily infection cases had risen to over 4 lakh. During the second wave, Covid patients reported breathing difficulty due to decline in oxygen saturation level.

Doctors had advised Covid patients to keep checking oxygen level, this led to huge demand of oximeterand therefore shortage which in turn spiked the prices.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.