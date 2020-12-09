Pulwama encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists killed

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter that is underway at Tiken area of Pulwama, Kashmir Zone police confirmed.

Earlier this morning, the police informed via tweet that an encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday. Police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

Last month, four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city. The encounter started after a vehicle, in which the terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway.

The terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan, as per Jammu police.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via