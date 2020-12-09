Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pulwama encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists killed
Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter that is underway at Tiken area of Pulwama, Kashmir Zone police confirmed.

Pulwama encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists killed

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The police informed that an encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter that is underway at Tiken area of Pulwama, Kashmir Zone police confirmed.

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter that is underway at Tiken area of Pulwama, Kashmir Zone police confirmed.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier this morning, the police informed via tweet that an encounter started in the Tiken region of Kashmir's Pulwama area in the early hours of Wednesday. Police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

Last month, four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city. The encounter started after a vehicle, in which the terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway.

The terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan, as per Jammu police.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.