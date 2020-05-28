SRINAGAR : Security forces today averted a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) laden car was detected in Pulwama district. The explosive laden car was said to be placed at a strategic location to target a security forces convoy or a defence installation.

"A major incident of a vehicle borne #IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by #Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army," the Kashmir zone police wrote on its Twitter handle. According to reports, a white coloured private car was flagged by security forces yesterday night at a mobile vehicle check point but the driver sped away.

They said the security forces fired few shots at the car, which they found abandoned some distance away. During checking, an IED was found fitted in the vehicle, which was later defused.

However, the driver, who is said to be a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, managed to escape after initial firefight in the cover of darkness.

Investigation has revealed that the white colour Santro car had a number plate of a two-wheeler, which was registered in the name of a resident of Jammu's Kathua. People in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle exploded in situ by the Bomb Disposal Squad as moving the vehicle would have involved serious threat, sources said.

The vehicle reportedly sports a number plate of a scooter registered somewhere in Kathua district of Jammu zone

In February 2019, 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a similar IED laden car driven by a Adil Ahmed Dar, a Jaish terrorist. Later in April last year, a similar failed attempt of exploding IED happened in Banihal in which Hizbul terrror module was said to be involved. Both cases of terror conspiracy are being investigated by NIA.

