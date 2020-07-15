Pune: 2nd phase of lockdown from July 18-23

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to impose the second phase of lockdown from July 18th till July 23rd in Pune. Medical stores, dairies, hospitals and essential services will be allowed to remain open, ANI reported.

Pune district has reported 1,491 new coronavirus patients, taking the number of cases to 41,326. The death toll due to coronavirus in the western Maharashtra district reached 1,141 with 43 patients succumbing since Monday evening.

Pune district has reported 1,491 new coronavirus patients, taking the number of cases to 41,326. The death toll due to coronavirus in the western Maharashtra district reached 1,141 with 43 patients succumbing since Monday evening.

"Of the 1,491 cases, 690 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 28,676 patients so far," a health official said, adding that 728 patients were also discharged from hospitals.

521 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune city where the case count now stands at 8,420.