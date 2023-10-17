Pune accident: Four dead, two injured as truck catches fire on Navle bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway
According to officials, four people, including two minors, died in the accident, which took place near the Swaminarayan temple and Navle bridge on the Pune-Bangalore highway at around 09.30 pm
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Four people, including two minors, were killed after a truck caught fire following a collision in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday night, the police said.
