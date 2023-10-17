According to officials, four people, including two minors, died in the accident, which took place near the Swaminarayan temple and Navle bridge on the Pune-Bangalore highway at around 09.30 pm

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Four people, including two minors, were killed after a truck caught fire following a collision in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday night, the police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to officials, four people, including two minors, died in the accident, which took place near the Swaminarayan temple and Navle bridge on the Pune-Bangaluru highway at around 09.30 pm.

Prima facie, it appears that the truck collided with a container due to brake failure and then went on to hit another truck, after which it caught fire, the police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the information, a team of officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department reached the spot and doused the flames.

The bodies of the victims were removed from the burning truck and taken to a hospital for further proceedings.

Police said that there were six people in the truck when the incident took place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Four of them died, while two others managed to escape by jumping off the truck. They also sustained injuries in the accident," they said.

"The victims have however not been identified yet," they added.

Police were further looking into the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.