Pune accident news: Eight women killed, 29 injured after pick-up van falls off road on hilly terrain

In a tragic incident, atleast eight women were killed and 25 people injured while they were on their way to a temple in Pune when a pick-up van they were travelling in fell off the road on a hilly terrain on Monday, PTI quoted Pimpri Chinchwad police as saying.

The report added that the driver of the pick-up van lost control. The van was carrying 30 to 35 passengers, most of them women and children, veered off the road, and plunged 25 to 30 feet into the gorge.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police added that the accident occurred around 1 pm when the victims, who hailed from Papalwadi village, were travelling to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil in western Maharashtra to mark an auspicious day of the Shravan month.

"There were 30 to 35 passengers, mostly women and children, in the pick-up van. The vehicle plunged 25 to 30 feet down the road after the driver lost control of the wheels at Pait village," PTI quoted an official from Pimpri Chinchwad police as saying.

Following the accident, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police.10 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police added that eight women have died in the accident, and around 25 others sustained injuries.

CM Devendra Fadnavis announces compensation: Expressing grief over the tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons.

"A tragic incident has taken place in which seven people died after a pick-up van met with an accident. I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased. ₹4 lakh aid will be given to the next of kin of the deceased," he stated in a post on X.

