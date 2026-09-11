Pune admin revokes 10-day liquor ban order during Ganesh festival after Bombay High Court slams move

The Pune administration on Friday revoked its 10-day liquor ban for the Ganesh festival after the Bombay High Court pulled up the authorities, questioning why Pune was singled out while Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra faced no such restrictions, according to PTI.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the administration should withdraw the prohibition or be prepared for judicial intervention. The court observed that imposing what it described as an arbitrary restriction only in Pune amounted to unfairly singling out the district and its residents.

"What is the rationale behind choosing only Pune? We deprecate such practice. This is a stigma on Pune residents. What are you trying to portray that only people in Pune behave badly after drinking? One district you are choosing across the state," the court stated.

The court was hearing petitions filed by hotel and wine shop owners challenging an order issued by the Pune collector banning alcohol sales for 10 days during the Ganesh festival, beginning September 14.

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The bench directed the lawyer representing the Pune collector to return later in the day with a decision on whether the order would be withdrawn. In the absence of a withdrawal, the court said it would issue an appropriate order.

It also observed that while maintaining law and order and preventing public nuisance was the authorities’ responsibility, they could not impose a blanket 10-day ban that effectively prevented licensed establishments from conducting their business.

Maharashtra Congress links Pune liquor ban to rise in ‘majoritarian politics’ over last 12 years Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Friday said the 10-day liquor ban imposed in Pune during the Ganpati festival is a consequence of the gradual rise of "majoritarian politics" over the past 12 years.

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Sawant alleged that the BJP, which has been in power at the Centre since 2014, has used government machinery and exerted pressure at the grassroots through organisations and workers linked to the Sangh Parivar to foster an atmosphere of majoritarianism.

"Doing anything to gain power is dangerous not only for democracy but also for the social unity of the country. A government, while taking a decision, should not consider only the sentiments of the majority community. It must ensure such a decision does not adversely affect the freedom, way of life or rights of other citizens, particularly minorities," he said.

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Sawant stated that the issue was not limited to political responsibility and also involved a constitutional obligation.

He pointed to a recent incident at a school in Mira Bhayandar, where students were reportedly asked not to bring lunch containing onion, garlic or root vegetables during the Jain community's 'Paryushan' festival. He cited the incident as another indication of what he described as such a mindset.

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"Everyone's religious beliefs should be respected, but those beliefs should not be imposed on others," he said.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

Maharashtra Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Pune admin revokes 10-day liquor ban order during Ganesh festival after Bombay High Court slams move