Pune airport: No night flights will operate for one year

The flight operations at the Pune airport will remain shut during night for a year due to recarpeting work of runway. "The recarpeting work of runway is going to start from October 26 and will be on for around one year. Since the work is planned during the night time, the runway will be shut for flight operations between 8 pm and 8 am," Pune Airport Director Kuldip Singh, as reported by news agency PTI.

According to the Airport Director, all the night flight services, including take-offs as well as landings, have been spread out in the day time. So, on an average, 10 flight services from the night hours will be scheduled in the day time, Singh said.

According to the Airport Director, all the night flight services, including take-offs as well as landings, have been spread out in the day time. So, on an average, 10 flight services from the night hours will be scheduled in the day time, Singh said.

"Keeping in mind, growing traffic from Pune, AAI's Pune Airport has started working on a Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) including 2 basements & rising three levels above ground floor. This will not only add to airport facilities but will aid travelers' convenience," AAI said in a tweet.

Pune airport is a civil enclave operated by the Airports Authority of India at the western side of Lohagaon Air Force Station of the Indian Air Force. The airport serves both domestic and international flights, especially to West Asia. The increasing flights have made construction of a new terminal and runway expansion mandatory.

