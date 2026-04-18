Pune Airport runway shut after IAF Fighter Jet suffers undercarriage failure during landing

An Indian Air Force aircraft belly-landed at Pune airport late Friday, triggering a multi-hour runway closure that cascaded into disruptions for commercial airlines — though the aircrew walked away unharmed.
Pune's sole commercial runway fell silent just before midnight on Friday after an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft suffered an undercarriage failure during landing, physically blocking the strip and forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations. The incident, which unfolded at approximately 22:25 hrs, left passengers, airlines and airport officials scrambling as one of India's busiest dual-use airports went dark.
The IAF confirmed the episode without disclosing the aircraft type or the nature of the failure. "Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property," the force said in a statement on social media. "Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest," it added.
Airport authorities at Pune International Airport offered the clearest account of what transpired. According to their statement, a fighter aircraft experienced an undercarriage failure on touchdown, causing it to come to rest on the runway and block it entirely. A police officer described the event as a "hard landing" but declined to elaborate further.
The airport's air traffic control relayed an estimate that clearing the aircraft and restoring runway serviceability would take between four and five hours — a timeline that, if accurate, pointed to operations resuming only in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident underscores an enduring tension at Pune airport, which operates under a dual-use model that integrates civilian commercial traffic with an active Indian Air Force station. The arrangement, common at several airports across India, means that military movements share infrastructure with scheduled passenger flights — a configuration that can compound the consequences when something goes wrong on either side of the fence.
Union Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the suspension of runway operations and sought to reassure the travelling public. "Thankfully, the aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property. Airlines have been informed, and it may take approximately 5 hours to restore normal runway operations," Mohol wrote on X.
He added: "I am in constant touch with the Airport Director and Air Force officials to ensure the situation is resolved at the earliest."
Airlines operating out of Pune were notified of the suspension, with diversions and delays expected to affect late-night and early-morning departures and arrivals. Passengers with scheduled flights were advised to check with their respective carriers for updates on rescheduling or alternative routing.
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