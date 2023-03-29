Lohegaon Airport in Pune is all set expand the DigiYatra initiative for all passengers from 31 March. After a successful trail run the airport authorities have decided to extend the services to all passengers availing the Pune airport from the end of March.

The DigiYatra initiative will be available along with prevailing terminal entry and security clearance system at the Pune airport.

Through the DigiYatra, passenger data automatically gets processed at various checkpoints. Since facial recognition is the sole connecting point, even at security check areas, the passenger data is automatically processed, thereby reducing time.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune informed that the security check-in process will become smoother with the Facial Recognition System (FRS) that will be facilitated by the DigiYatra app at the Pune airport starting from 31 March.

The online platform will be used for DigiYatra and passengers can now easily do their check-in process briskly, Hindustan times quoted officials.

“The DigiYatra check-in process system through FRS will start from Friday, March 31 and at the same time, the regular security check-in process will also be in place. Passengers have to choose between both and complete their check-in formalities. Our staff at the airport will try that most passengers would prefer the DigiYatra checking so that their time is saved and smoothly board the flight," said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

Notably, Pune will be the fourth city, whose airport will get the much coveted FRS system of DigiYatra for passengers’ security check-in process. Apart from Pune this facility is avaialable in national capital Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru.

Further, the facility will also be made available in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Kolkata in the near future.

“The process is simple for passengers to do the check-in with DigiYatra as one needs to first download the mobile application on their smartphone. By verifying their identity cards in this mobile application and travel documents then through the FRS technology, it will be checked at the airport. It will cut down the entire manual timing of the security check-in process," Dhoke added.