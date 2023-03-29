Pune Airport to get DigiYatra facility from 31 March. Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 04:58 PM IST
The DigiYatra initiative will be available along with prevailing terminal entry and security clearance system at the Pune airport.
Lohegaon Airport in Pune is all set expand the DigiYatra initiative for all passengers from 31 March. After a successful trail run the airport authorities have decided to extend the services to all passengers availing the Pune airport from the end of March.
