Pune Airport to get DigiYatra facility from 31 March. Details here

“The DigiYatra check-in process system through FRS will start from Friday, March 31 and at the same time, the regular security check-in process will also be in place. Passengers have to choose between both and complete their check-in formalities. Our staff at the airport will try that most passengers would prefer the DigiYatra checking so that their time is saved and smoothly board the flight," said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}