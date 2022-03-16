Pune airport to get new terminal building with enhanced capacity. Details here

As per the Civil Aviation, the swanky new integrated terminal building (including the old building) will be centrally air-conditioned with the provision of 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 Check-in Counters, and an in-line baggage handling system. The building will be an energy-efficient building with a Four-Star GRIHA rating. Provision of 36000 sq. ft. space for F&B and retail outlets have been reserved for refreshment/pleasure of the passengers. A huge canopy on the city side of the existing building & new building together will give a magnificent look to the airport from the city side.