Pune airport to get new terminal building with enhanced capacity. Details here

The state-of-the-art new terminal has a massive built-up area of more than 5,00,000 sq. ft. It is integrated with the existing terminal and will have a built-up area of 7,50,000 Sq.ft. with a passenger handling capacity of 16 MPPA.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) undertakes construction of a new terminal building at Pune Airport for Rs475 crore. This would reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. Over 5% of the work has been completed and construction of the new building is likely to be completed by August 2023.
At present, the existing terminal building hada built-up area of only 22,300sqm and can handle passengers up to Seven Million Passengers per annum (MPPA).
As per the Civil Aviation, the swanky new integrated terminal building (including the old building) will be centrally air-conditioned with the provision of 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 Check-in Counters, and an in-line baggage handling system. The building will be an energy-efficient building with a Four-Star GRIHA rating. Provision of 36000 sq. ft. space for F&B and retail outlets have been reserved for refreshment/pleasure of the passengers. A huge canopy on the city side of the existing building & new building together will give a magnificent look to the airport from the city side.
The ministry stated that the intention of the project for the new terminal building is the search for unity and continuity between the old and the new. Stretching over 360 meters in length, the Verandah is a unifying façade that not only provides protection from sun and rain but also serves as a grand urban fresco telling the story of the rich social, historical, artistic, and immaterial culture of Pune & Maharashtra.
Further, the facia of the public area below the great Verandah is supported with beautiful Maratha arches and decorated columns with a finish of local dark stone which is commonly seen in most of the heritage structures around Maharashtra. The new forecourt garden design is directly inspired by one of the most recognizable landmarks of Pune – The Shaniwar Wada Gardens.
Also, to give a permanent solution to the parking issue, a multilevel car park (Ground plus three-storeyed &two basement floors) with a cost of Rs120 crore is under construction as well and is likely to be commissioned by July 2022. The multi-level car parking will have the capacity for parking of 1024cars and will be connected to the departure area of the existing building with a sky bridge with the provision of staircase, escalators & elevators at building a side for dropping/ going up.
