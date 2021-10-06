Pune airport to remain closed for 14 days. Details here

Pune airport to remain closed for 14 days. Details here1 min read . 06:10 AM IST
Pune airport: All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended due to the closure
The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work, officials said on Tuesday evening.
“This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021," the airport tweeted through its official handle.
All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure.
The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later this month.
Meanwhile, Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which is one of the country's busiest non-metro airports, will be partially shut down during January-May due to major maintenance work.
According to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued on Thursday, the airport will be shut for nine hours daily, between 3.30 am and 12.30 pm, except for Sundays and national holidays, from 3 January and 31 May.
The partial shutdown of the airport comes at a time when the domestic air passenger traffic is seeing a recovery following a steep fall during the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.
