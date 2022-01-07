After almost two years, the Pune airport will restart the international flight operation from today, January 7. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the international flight operations were completely shut at the Pune airport Lohegaon. Notably, the first flight that will take off to an international destination from Pune airport will be Sharjah in the UAE .

"SpiceJet now connects Pune to Sharjah from 7th January 2022. Passengers are requested to reconfirm timings from the concerned airline," Pune airport wrote in a tweet.

Before the Covid pandemic, Pune airport had two international flights to Dubai which were operated by SpiceJet and Air India Express.

Yesterday, 7,380 passengers arrived and 7,169 passengers departed from the Pune airport on 68 flights. The air passengers should also know that the flight service at the Pune airport is being operated under the ‘Air Bubble Agreement’.

Meanwhile, The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has prohibited international travellers who have not been fully vaccinated. The country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a tweet, “Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated."

Besides, the Mumbai civic body has made Covid RT-OCR tests mandatory at the airport for the WAE returnees.

Passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for 7-day home quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

