Pune airport to stay shut for 14 days due to runway resurfacing work

There will be no flight operations from the Pune airport for 14 days in April-May due to runway resurfacing work, the airport authorities said on Sunday.

"As per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days from 26th April 2021 till 9 May 2021," said the airport authorities.

The Pune Airport at Lohegaon is operating from defence land which is owned by the Indian Air Force. The repair work at the airport had started on 26 October last year.

At present, flights are operating from Pune only during the day. The repair work continues at the airport every night between 8 pm and 8 am.

According to the Airport Director, all the night flight services, including take-offs as well as landings, have been spread out in the day. So, on an average, 10 flight services from the night hours will be scheduled in the day time.

Before the lockdown, the airport, which has only one runway of 2,530 m, witnessed a total of 170 flight movements daily on an average.

“From September 15, the landing distance from the Lohegaon side of the runway will be reduced to around 2,133m. Work on the runway’s Wagholi end (runway 28), will be completed by next October. All airlines have been informed and they will make changes and adjustments, accordingly," an airport official had said last year.

The Pune airport serves both domestic and international flights, especially to West Asia. The increasing flights have made the construction of a new terminal and runway expansion mandatory.

"Keeping in mind, growing traffic from Pune, AAI's Pune Airport has started working on a Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) including 2 basements & rising three levels above the ground floor. This will not only add to airport facilities but will aid travellers' convenience," the AAI had said last year.

