The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work.

“This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021," the airport tweeted through its official handle.

All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure.

The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later this month.

