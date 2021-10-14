Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pune airport to stay shut for 14 days from Saturday

Pune airport to stay shut for 14 days from Saturday

Premium
Pune airport: All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure.
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Livemint

The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work.

The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work.

“This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021," the airport tweeted through its official handle.

“This is to inform all passengers that as per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), due to runway resurfacing works, all flights from Pune Airport will not operate for 14 days from 16 October 2021 to 29 October 2021," the airport tweeted through its official handle.

All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure.

All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure.

The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later this month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Western Railway plans to convert Mumbai's local trains ...

Premium

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro decides not to get vaccinated, ...

Premium

Manmohan Singh's condition stable, say AIIMS officials

Premium

Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices again today. Check ...

The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later this month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Western Railway plans to convert Mumbai's local trains ...

Premium

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro decides not to get vaccinated, ...

Premium

Manmohan Singh's condition stable, say AIIMS officials

Premium

Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices again today. Check ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!