The Indian Air Force has said it will ensure that transportation of Covishield vaccine is not be disrupted during a planned 14-day closure of the Pune International Airport's runway. The aerodrome is part of the the Air Force's Lohegaon base. "During the period of complete closure of the runway, the IAF will ensure airlift of vaccines from Pune to Mumbai by deploying suitable IAF assets for the purpose to ensure uninterrupted supply chain," the IAF said in a statement