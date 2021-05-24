The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday announced that all COVID vaccination at all government centres will remain closed on Tuesday due to shortage of jabs.

On Saturday, the vaccination drive remained closed at all centres under PMC for similar reasons.

Amid the concerns regarding shortage of vaccines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the COVID inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group has been suspended in the state as the supply of vaccines is not smooth.

However he sounded confident that the production capacity of vaccines will increase increases in June. He further informed once the supply picks up, 24-hour vaccination drive can also be started in the state.

"I am hopeful that from June production capacity of vaccines will increase, then, we can run 24-hour vaccination drive in the state," he said adding, "I am confident the vaccination drive will pick up once the supply is smooth after June."

The chief minister also said the state government was relentlessly pursuing the issue of vaccine supply, and further added, "Maharashtra government was ready to make one-time payment for 12 crore doses for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, who account for six crore of the state's total population."

Earlier in the day, the union health ministry informed the overall Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.60 crores. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group crossed one crore-mark on Monday.

"India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID19 pandemic today. The country has administered more than 1 crore (1,06,21,235) Vaccine Doses for 18-44 age group under Phase-3 of Vaccination Drive," the ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry noted that ten states--Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra-- account for 66.30% of the total doses given so far in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.