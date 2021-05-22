The vaccination centre in the Pune municipal corporation will remain closed on Saturday due to a shortage of vaccine stock, informed city Mayor Murlighar Mohol.

"Vaccination will not be done on 22 May at all vaccination centres in Pune municipal corporation area due to shortage of vaccine stock," tweeted Mohol in Marathi.

The mayor further stated that he is looking for ways to directly procure vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

"I have sent letters to the central and state governments for allowing PMC to directly procure vaccines from the Serum Institute of India which is based in Pune. There is some technical problem in the procurement which I hope will be sorted out soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday that the state government is following up with the Union government regarding the supply of vaccines.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a global tender. During our consultation with Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, they told us that they will ramp up the production in the near future," he said.

Further speaking about the situation of black fungus in the district, Pawar said that there are more than 300 cases of mucormycosis in Pune and there is a shortage of injections to treat black fungus in patients.

"Presently there are over 300 cases of black fungus in Pune, including many outsiders (residents of other districts). There is a shortage of injections for them," he said.

As per official data, Maharashtra currently has 3,85,785 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Pune district reported 4,129 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its Covid-19 count to 9,88,916, while the day also saw 96 deaths and 2,496 people getting discharged from hospitals.

The toll in the district stands at 15,853.

Consideration of stock: SII

Amid a shortage of doses across the country, executive director of SII Suresh Jadhav on Friday alleged that the government began inoculating people from multiple age groups without taking into account the available stock of vaccines and the WHO guidelines, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at an e-summit organised by Heal Health, health advocacy and awareness platform, Jadhav said the country should have followed the WHO guidelines and prioritised vaccination accordingly.

"Initially, 300 million people were to be administered the vaccine for which 600 million doses were required. But before we reached the target, the government opened vaccination for all above 45 years followed by those aged 18 and above despite "knowing well that so much vaccine is not available", Jadhav said.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.