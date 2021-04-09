OPEN APP
A case has been registered against at least 50 traders in Pune for violating Covid-19 protocols during a protest against the restrictions imposed by the state government in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.

The traders association had on Thursday held a protest at Laxmi road in Pune. They demanded to allow the opening of their shops and also threatened to open them defying the state orders.

Restrictions in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday ordered that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till 30 April.

"As per the state government's direction, except for the essential services shops, all the shops and markets in the city will remain closed till April 30. The implementation of the weekend lockdown order will also be done in the city effectively," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted.

The state has also imposed night curfew and weekend lockdown until further orders.

Cases in Pune

The district registered 12,090 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 6,16,127.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its caseload to 32,29,547, while 376 deaths due to the infection pushed the toll to 57,028, the health department said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 cases and 322 fatalities.

A total of 36,130 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, due to which the state's recovery count reached 26,49,757.

