Paying tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP worker in Pune built a temple for him. The temple stands in city's Aundh area, with Prime Minister's bust inside it. A poem dedicated to Modi is also displayed next to the structure.

A total of ₹1.6 lakh has been spent to construct the temple, the BJP worker said.

The 37-year-old Mayur Munde said, it was his tribute to the prime minister who "built Ram temple at Ayodhya" among other things.

"After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully," said the BJP worker.

"I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises," he said.

