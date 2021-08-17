1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2021, 06:39 PM ISTLivemint
The 37-year-old Mayur Munde said, it was his tribute to the prime minister who built Ram temple at Ayodhya among other things
Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully, he adds
Paying tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP worker in Pune built a temple for him. The temple stands in city's Aundh area, with Prime Minister's bust inside it. A poem dedicated to Modi is also displayed next to the structure.
A total of ₹1.6 lakh has been spent to construct the temple, the BJP worker said.
The 37-year-old Mayur Munde said, it was his tribute to the prime minister who "built Ram temple at Ayodhya" among other things.
"After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully," said the BJP worker.
"I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises," he said.