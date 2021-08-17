Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Pune BJP worker builds temple for PM Narendra Modi

Pune BJP worker builds temple for PM Narendra Modi

A total of 1.6 lakh has been spent to construct the temple, the BJP worker said.
1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Livemint

  • The 37-year-old Mayur Munde said, it was his tribute to the prime minister who built Ram temple at Ayodhya among other things
  • Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully, he adds

Paying tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP worker in Pune built a temple for him. The temple stands in city's Aundh area, with Prime Minister's bust inside it. A poem dedicated to Modi is also displayed next to the structure. 

A total of 1.6 lakh has been spent to construct the temple, the BJP worker said. 

The 37-year-old Mayur Munde said, it was his tribute to the prime minister who "built Ram temple at Ayodhya" among other things. 

"After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully," said the BJP worker. 

"I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises," he said. 

