Pune: Brain-dead woman gives life to two Army soldiers, donates kidneys

Organ donation by a young brain-dead woman saved the life of five people including two serving Army soldiers in Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in Pune. "A young lady was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command), (CHSC) in her last stages of her life after an unfortunate event. On admission, the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. The family was aware of the concept of organ donation after death. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that the organs of the lady should be donated to patients who are in dire need of them," said Defence PRO.

