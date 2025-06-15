Pune bridge collapse: After 4 people die, PM Modi calls CM Fadnavis from Cyprus to take stock of the situation

Hours after a bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River near Talegaon, Indori in Pune – killing four people and injuring 32 others – PM Narendra Modi dialled Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reported ANI.

According to the details, PM Modi, who is currently in Cyprus, was briefed on the ongoing rescue efforts to assist those affected.

Quoting the state minister Girish Mahajan, Hindustan Times reported that two more bodies have been recovered by NDRF from beneath the debris, taking the death toll to four. While there is a possibility of one more person trapped under the debris, added Mahajan.

Informing about the bridge collapse, NCP MLA Sunil Shelke said, as quoted by ANI, “This bridge was constructed for the movement of farmers 30 years ago. But due to the excessive load of tourists and two-wheelers, this bridge collapsed. 2 people have died. Pimpri-Chinchwad and NDRF are fully supporting. We used to repair it time to time and had denied the entry of tourists... but they came here and the tragedy took place...”

CM expresses sorrow, announces relief package: Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the bridge collapse over the Indrayani River.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families," the CM posted on X.

He added, "I am in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar regarding this incident. As some people have been swept away, a search is being carried out for them. NDRF has been deployed at the spot. Relief work has been given immediate impetus. 6 people have been rescued so far. All the agencies have been ordered to be put on alert mode. 32 people were injured, 6 of them are critical. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment."

CM Fadnavis also announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives.

CMO Maharashtra took to X and wrote, “CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will provide a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident on the Indrayani river near Talegaon in Pune district. Additionally, the state government will also bear the cost for the medical treatment of the injured.”

District Collector Jitendra Dudi said that the incident happened at 3:15 pm and we got the information at 3:30 pm, and a team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started and so far we have rescued about 38 people. He added that the operation will continue till we identify and rescue all the people.