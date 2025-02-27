Pune bus rape case: Out on bail since 2019, who is ‘accused’ Dattatraya Ramdas Gade?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday announced that he has instructed the Pune police commissioner to investigate the alleged rape of a woman inside a stationary state transport bus at the Swargate depot and to swiftly arrest the accused.

As the shocking incident in the heart of the city caused an uproar and triggered a protest by the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), police formed multiple teams to track down the accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade (36).

Who is Dattatraya Ramdas Gade? 1. Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, 36, has a history of criminal activity, with six cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and the neighboring Ahilyanagar district, according to a Swargate police station official, as reported by PTI.

2. Gade has been out on bail since 2019 for one of these offenses. Swargate, one of the largest bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was the location of the alleged rape incident.

3. In 2024, a theft case was filed against Gade in Pune, and he was summoned to the police station for questioning. On Wednesday, the Pune police questioned one of Gade's brothers.

4. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the Swargate bus station and surrounding areas, and are seeking technical assistance to gather clues and track down the accused.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal claimed that incidents of rape were on rise in the state.

“When the Nirbhaya gangrape incident took place in Delhi, people changed the regime. You (BJP-led government) promote Laadki Bahin scheme for women (providing financial aid), but ignore basic issues of the people,” Sapkal said.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country, with a fleet of more than 14,000 buses.

Every day, more than 55 lakh passengers travel by its buses. Swargate is one of the three bus stations of MSRTC in Pune city and caters to destinations in all parts of Maharashtra. It also receives buses from adjoining states like Karnataka, PTI reported.