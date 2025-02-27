Pune bus rape case: Following the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a bus parked at the Swargate bus depot in Pune, the city police have released a poster of the accused —Dattatray Ramdas Gade —urging the public to come forward with information. A reward of ₹1 lakh has also been announced.

Police suspect that Dattatray Ramdas Gade, who has been absconding since Tuesday, may be hiding in a sugarcane field near his hometown, reported NDTV. The police have also deployed sniffer dogs and drones to locate the accused.

According to the police lookout notice, a case has been registered under section 64, 351(2) of 2023 and the accused is 37-year-old Dattatray Ramdas Gade, a resident of Gunat village in Pune's Shirur tehsil. Any tip that leads to the accused's arrest will fetch a cash reward of ₹1 lakh and the name of the informant will be kept confidential, the poster released by the cops added, reported ANI.

The incident happened when the victim was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan. She was allegedly approached by Dattatray Ramdas Gade, who falsely claimed that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to an MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the Swargate depot where he allegedly raped her.

LoP Vijay Wadettiwar slams Maharashtra govt The leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar lashed out at the Devendra Fadnavis-led government and criticised its handling of the law and order situation in the State.

"This incident is shameful for Maharashtra. Law and order have been shattered in Maharashtra. Such incidents are increasing everywhere," newswire ANI quoted Vijay Wadettiwar as saying.

Pune City Police widens manhunt Earlier, the Pune City Police officials announced that they have intensified their efforts to apprehend the accused, who has been on the run since Tuesday.

A total of 13 teams have been deployed to track down the suspect, with eight teams from the Crime Branch and five teams from Swargate Police Station actively working on the ground. Police teams have also been sent outside the district to further intensify the search, stated multiple reports.